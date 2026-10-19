Australia Unveils New Anduril Ghost Shark UUV Payloads

The Australian government on Monday revealed three new payloads developed for the Anduril Industries Ghost Shark extra-large autonomous undersea vehicle (XL-AUV), some soon to be tested under AUKUS Pillar 2 exercises. The Australian Department of Defense said the Ghost Shark will be able to deploy up to 12 sea mines, swarms of Anduril’s tube-launched Altius family of unmanned aerial vehicles that can act as loitering munitions and deploy logistical caches. The government said logistical caches could include equipment produced by…