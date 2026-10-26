Sign In
Search
Navy/USMC

Navy Picks SSN-788 As First Sub Posted To AUKUS Assignment

Rich Abott By
SHARE:
Navy Picks SSN-788 As First Sub Posted To AUKUS Assignment
Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Colorado (SSN-788) maneuvers as it arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii Sept. 23, 2026. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas A. Russell)

The Pentagon on Monday announced it picked the USS Colorado (SSN-788) to be the first U.S. Navy Virginia-class attack submarine assigned to Submarine Rotation Force West (SRF-West), the next step in the AUKUS submarine process, starting in late 2027. SRF-West aims to help Australia build its capabilities and skills to ultimately operate, maintain and support its own nuclear-powered and conventionally-armed SSNs, starting by hosting a rotational presence of up to four U.S. SSNs and one UK Astute-class attack submarine located…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Army Official Confirms Strategy Being Worked To Transition Joint Laser Weapon System

Business/Financial

DoD Makes $150 Million Conditional Loan To Rocket Developer Stoke Space

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Coast Guard Assessing AI Tool To Aid Search And Rescue Operations

Business/Financial

Lockheed Martin Completes $3.5 Billion Deal For Ultra Maritime

Trending

Lockheed Martin Says 10-Year F-35 Framework Deal Enables Addition Of 6th-Gen Capabilities
Private Equity Firm Wildcat Agrees To Acquire Fraser Shipyards
Space Force Outlines Vision, Requirements To Increase Assured Access To Space
Northrop Grumman Posts Solid Third Quarter Results Led By Military Aircraft Work
Raytheon Receives Space Force Radar Contract For Missile Defense

Congress Updates

Budget

Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]

Congress

Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine

A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]

Congress

Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House

Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]

Congress

CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year

A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume