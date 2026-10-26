Navy Picks SSN-788 As First Sub Posted To AUKUS Assignment

The Pentagon on Monday announced it picked the USS Colorado (SSN-788) to be the first U.S. Navy Virginia-class attack submarine assigned to Submarine Rotation Force West (SRF-West), the next step in the AUKUS submarine process, starting in late 2027. SRF-West aims to help Australia build its capabilities and skills to ultimately operate, maintain and support its own nuclear-powered and conventionally-armed SSNs, starting by hosting a rotational presence of up to four U.S. SSNs and one UK Astute-class attack submarine located…