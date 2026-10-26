Navy Picks SSN-788 As First Sub Posted To AUKUS Assignment

The Pentagon on Monday announced it picked the USS Colorado (SSN-788) to be the first U.S. Navy Virginia-class attack submarine assigned to Submarine Rotation Force West (SRF-West), the next step in the AUKUS submarine process, starting in late 2027. SRF-West aims to help Australia build its capabilities and skills to ultimately operate, maintain and support its own nuclear-powered and conventionally-armed SSNs, starting by hosting a rotational presence of up to four U.S. SSNs and one UK Astute-class attack submarine located…
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Congress Updates
Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
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Certified Surgical First Assist, Tullahoma
$20k Bonus - Vanderbilt Health - Tullahoma, TN
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Certified Surgical First Assist
$20k Bonus - Vanderbilt Health - Nashville, TN
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Navigation Warfare Electrical Engineer, Onsite
Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
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Senior/Principal Embedded Developer
High Assurance Product Realization Team, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM