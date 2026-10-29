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Navy/USMC

Fairbanks Morse Defense Wins $99 Million Contract For Sub Overhaul Work

Rich Abott By
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Fairbanks Morse Defense Wins $99 Million Contract For Sub Overhaul Work
The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN-761) moors at Naval Base Guam from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a homeport shift on March 21, 2022 (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary)

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) on Tuesday said it won a $99 million four-year contract to provide repair and parts for submarine Emergency Diesel Generator (EDG) overhauls on six U.S. Navy submarines. The company and Navy did not specify which submarines will get the EDG overhauls. This award is part of the Navy’s mitigation strategy to extend the service life of Ohio-class and Los Angeles-class submarines by up to 14 more years by working with original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to overhaul…

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