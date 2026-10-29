Fairbanks Morse Defense Wins $99 Million Contract For Sub Overhaul Work

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) on Tuesday said it won a $99 million four-year contract to provide repair and parts for submarine Emergency Diesel Generator (EDG) overhauls on six U.S. Navy submarines. The company and Navy did not specify which submarines will get the EDG overhauls. This award is part of the Navy’s mitigation strategy to extend the service life of Ohio-class and Los Angeles-class submarines by up to 14 more years by working with original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to overhaul…