Cao Picks Rucker To Lead PAE Maritime

Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao on Wednesday announced he was appointing Rear Adm. Jonathan Rucker to be the next Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAEO) Maritime, which is responsible for delivering surface ships. Rucker currently serves as director of design and construction under Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher, the direct reporting portfolio manager (DRPM) for submarines. Rucker was previously appointed to that position in April. In that previous role, he was responsible for the design and construction of all Navy submarines.…