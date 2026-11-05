Saildrone Signs Production Agreement To Build USVs In Norway

Unmanned vessel builder Saildrone signed a production agreement with Norway’s shipbuilder Umoe Mandal on Nov. 4 for the latter to build a next-generation Surveyor unmanned surface vessel (USV) during the Euronaval 2026 conference in Paris. This formalizes a previous manufacturing partnership the companies announced in August to expand Saildrone’s USV manufacturing presence in Europe. At the time, founder and CEO of Saildrone Richard Jenkins said the first European-built Saildrone Spectre would be built at the Van Der Valk Shipyard in…
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Congress Updates
Dems’ Big Night Set To Reshape Top Defense Committee Spots, As Key GOP’ers Knocked Off
Democrats’ sweeping victories in Tuesday’s midterms, taking back control of the House and Senate, are set to reshape key spots atop defense committees, to include House Armed Services panels and […]
Key Defense Committee Members Face Tight Midterm Races, Including HASC GOP’ers In Virginia
As the mid-term elections near with polls showing an increasing likelihood of a switch in majority control in the House and potentially the Senate, three Virginia Republicans on the House […]
‘Theoretical Potential’ to Achieve 1,509 Combat-Coded Fighters by 2035, USAF Says
In the latest U.S. Air Force fighter force structure report submitted to Congress, the service speaks of a “theoretical potential” to achieve a goal of 1,509 combat-coded fighters in the […]
Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
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