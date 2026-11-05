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Saildrone Signs Production Agreement To Build USVs In Norway

Rich Abott By
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Saildrone Signs Production Agreement To Build USVs In Norway
Robert Kleist, Saildrone European Managing Director, and Tom Fidjeland, Umoe Mandal CEO, a sign production agreement for Surveyor unmanned surface vessels during the Euronaval 2026 conference in Paris. (Photo: Saildrone)

Unmanned vessel builder Saildrone signed a production agreement with Norway’s shipbuilder Umoe Mandal on Nov. 4 for the latter to build a next-generation Surveyor unmanned surface vessel (USV) during the Euronaval 2026 conference in Paris. This formalizes a previous manufacturing partnership the companies announced in August to expand Saildrone’s USV manufacturing  presence in Europe. At the time, founder and CEO of Saildrone Richard Jenkins said the first European-built Saildrone Spectre would be built at the Van Der Valk Shipyard in…

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