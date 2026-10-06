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Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
Pictured is a U.S. Army photo of 155mm projectiles at Blue Grass Army Depot, Kentucky.

A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for Ukraine, including 155 mm artillery shells by General Dynamics [GD], 155 mm GPS-guided, extended range M982A1 Excalibur projectiles by RTX's [RTX] Raytheon, and Lockheed Martin's [LMT] Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) and High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) munitions. The bill would waive certain provisions of the Arms Export…

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Congress Updates

Congress

Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine

A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]

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