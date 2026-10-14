Sign In
Search
Missile Defense

NORTHCOM’s JTF-Gold Helping Set Up Defensive Cyber for Golden Dome

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
NORTHCOM’s JTF-Gold Helping Set Up Defensive Cyber for Golden Dome
Pictured is a Missile Defense Agency archive photo of a THAAD launch against a medium-range target via a remote launcher kit in Flight Test THAAD (FTT)-23 at the Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

Joint Task Force-Gold, which is to help ensure that the planned Golden Dome for America (GDA) missile defense system is ready for operations, plans to have an initial stage of cyber protection and passive anomaly detection in place by the end of the year.

“Our mission continues to grow,” Army Col. Kevin Stonerook, the deputy of JTF-Gold at U.S. Northern Command, told reporters on Wednesday at the Association of the U.S. Army’s annual conference in Washington, D.C.

The task force has about 100 personnel and a headquarters at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo. “One of the things that has become a new mission set for us is we did have some major involvement in the defensive cyber of the missile defense system,” Stonerook said. “We are helping put together the ‘team of teams,’ all the different stakeholder community, vendors and other government agencies to really provide a cyber warfare capability for GDA. That’s one of the main things we’re focused on.”

Army Lt. Gen. John Rafferty, the commander of Army Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC) and JTF-Gold, said that SMDC has chosen a unit to help integrate systems, including command and control (C2), for GDA.

“So now, if you array sensors and interceptors and C2 platforms from across the country, you can use any sensor, best shooter, and C2 in that disaggregated way,” he said.

On Sept. 17, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, the direct reporting program manager for GDA, told the Ohio Space Forum in Cleveland that the first stage of Golden Dome, to be complete by 2028, would focus on protecting against “a coercive decapitation or rogue nation attack against the homeland.” Stage 2, to be completed by 2035, would be the full version of GDA. Aviation Week first reported Guetlein’s remarks.

In May, Guetlein said that a more than $1.2 trillion, 20-year GDA cost estimate by the Congressional Budget Office did not reflect “what we’re building” (Defense Daily, May 14).

It appears that Guetlein’s comments last month indicate that the 2028 architecture for Golden Dome, which he has not disclosed thus far, would be much less expansive than that envisioned by President Trump in Executive Order (E.O.) 14186. In May last year, the Pentagon said that GDA would be a “system of systems” to protect the United States from “aerial attacks from any foe.”

In many respects, that 2028 architecture could be the existing Ground-based Midcourse Defense at Fort Greely, Alaska with a few alterations, such as the RTX [RTX] and Lockheed Martin [LMT] Patriot system and Lockheed Martin Terminal High Altitude Area Defense batteries and added protection for U.S. Strategic Command and the National Capital Region.

One source said that defense companies are publicly discussing the full up 2035 architecture due to the huge sums involved but know that the 2028 architecture is going to be nowhere close to the Trump advocated concept.

 

 

Recommended

Budget

Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Hadrian, Lockheed Martin Formalize Agreement For Automated Manufacturing Of Missile Parts

Army

Army S&T Center Focusing On Soldier-Level Counter-Drone Capabilities

Army

U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence Wants Recon Drones With Multiple Sensors

Trending

GM Defense Unveils New UGV, Aims To Have Tech Demonstrator Ready By June 2027
RTX Unveils New Rocket Motor-Powered Variant Of Coyote Drone Interceptor
Sikorsky Developing ‘Black Hawk Next’ As A Follow-On to UH-60M
GD To Deliver All XM30 Prototypes By Late November, Tracks Downselect Decision In Spring 2027
Space Force Successfully Launches Northrop Grumman’s First Plane Of Transport Layer Satellites

Congress Updates

Budget

Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]

Congress

Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine

A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]

Congress

Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House

Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]

Congress

CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year

A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume