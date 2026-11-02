Leonardo DRS To Perform E-HEL Vehicle Integration and Power and Thermal Management Work

Leonardo DRS [DRS] is to perform ruggedized integration and power and thermal management work as a subcontractor to AeroVironment [AVAV] for the U.S. Army's future Enduring-High Energy Laser (E-HEL). "DRS will apply its expertise in power management, environmental control to enable the mobile high-energy laser system intended to counter unmanned aircraft system (UAS) threats," Leonardo DRS said on Monday. "DRS’ subcontract supports AV’s production of LOCUST X3 laser weapon systems under the Army’s E-HEL program. AV’s 30-kilowatt, platform-agnostic LOCUST X3 is…