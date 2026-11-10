F-35 Program Still Lacks Adequate Tracking of Parts, GAO Says

The Pentagon still does not have adequate tracking of 26 million DoD-owned parts worth $31 billion for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 fighter, the General Accountability Office (GAO) said in a new report. The agency said that "records of F-35 parts in the F-35 program’s accountable property system of record (APSR) remain unreliable, since they do not reflect real-time changes and are inaccurate and incomplete." The Enterprise Logistics Management System (ELMS) is the APSR for the F-35. "Also, the F-35…
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Congress Updates
Industry Groups ‘Urge’ Congress To Block Stock Buyback Restriction From Final FY ‘27 NDAA
More than three dozen industry associations on Monday called on congressional defense committee leaders to scrap a provision in the final version of the next National Defense Authorization Act that […]
Senior GOP HASC Members Wittman, Turner Ousted Amid Dems’ Blue Wave
Two senior Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee, including a potential frontrunner for the panel’s top GOP role, have officially lost their reelection bids. Reps. Rob Wittman (R-Va.) and […]
Dems’ Big Night Set To Reshape Top Defense Committee Spots, As Key GOP’ers Knocked Off
Democrats’ sweeping victories in Tuesday’s midterms, taking back control of the House and Senate, are set to reshape key spots atop defense committees, to include House Armed Services panels and […]
Key Defense Committee Members Face Tight Midterm Races, Including HASC GOP’ers In Virginia
As the mid-term elections near with polls showing an increasing likelihood of a switch in majority control in the House and potentially the Senate, three Virginia Republicans on the House […]
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Early Career R&D S&E, Systems Engineering
PRIDE Emissaries System Engineer, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
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Software Systems Engineer
Software Test Engineer for High Confidence System Environments, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
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Senior/Principal Software Systems Engineer
Software Test Engineer for High Confidence System Environments, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
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Postdoctoral Appointee
Electrochemistry and Materials Science, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM