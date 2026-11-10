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F-35 Program Still Lacks Adequate Tracking of Parts, GAO Says

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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F-35 Program Still Lacks Adequate Tracking of Parts, GAO Says
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of a service avionics technician and an F-35A during a Hot Integrated Combat Turn (ICT) certification at Hill AFB, Utah on Oct. 23.

The Pentagon still does not have adequate tracking of 26 million DoD-owned parts worth $31 billion for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 fighter, the General Accountability Office (GAO) said in a new report. The agency said that "records of F-35 parts in the F-35 program’s accountable property system of record (APSR) remain unreliable, since they do not reflect real-time changes and are inaccurate and incomplete." The Enterprise Logistics Management System (ELMS) is the APSR for the F-35. "Also, the F-35…

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