F-35 Program Still Lacks Adequate Tracking of Parts, GAO Says

The Pentagon still does not have adequate tracking of 26 million DoD-owned parts worth $31 billion for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 fighter, the General Accountability Office (GAO) said in a new report. The agency said that "records of F-35 parts in the F-35 program’s accountable property system of record (APSR) remain unreliable, since they do not reflect real-time changes and are inaccurate and incomplete." The Enterprise Logistics Management System (ELMS) is the APSR for the F-35. "Also, the F-35…