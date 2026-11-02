DoD Taking Equity Stake In Drone Manufacturer Neros With Planned $450 Million Loan

The Defense Department’s Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) has signed a $450 million conditional loan commitment with drone developer and manufacturer Neros, Inc., to include an equity stake in the California’s based company which will use the investment to expand its domestic manufacturing operations and onshore the production of related components. Neros is responsible for committing $165 million of equity as part of the agreement. Neros described the stake that OSC will have in the company as "small," adding that…