Shipbuilding, Unmanned Systems Lead HII To Strong Third Quarter

HII [HII] on Thursday reported strong third quarter financial results driven by strong shipbuilding sales, profit on the Virginia-class attack submarine program, and milestones achieved in unmanned maritime systems. Net income soared 50 percent to $217 million, $5.48 earnings per share (EPS), from $145 million ($3.68 EPS) a year ago, crushing consensus estimates by about $1.05 EPS. Sales increased 11 percent to $3.5 billion from $3.2 billion a year ago. All three of HII’s operating segments contributed to the higher…
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‘Theoretical Potential’ to Achieve 1,509 Combat-Coded Fighters by 2035, USAF Says
In the latest U.S. Air Force fighter force structure report submitted to Congress, the service speaks of a “theoretical potential” to achieve a goal of 1,509 combat-coded fighters in the […]
Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
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County Manager
La Plata County - Durango, CO
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Deputy inspector general investigations
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Deputy inspector general investigations
City of Chicago Office of Inspector General - Chicago, IL, IL