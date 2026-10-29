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Shipbuilding, Unmanned Systems Lead HII To Strong Third Quarter

Cal Biesecker By
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Shipbuilding, Unmanned Systems Lead HII To Strong Third Quarter
Chris Kastner, president and CEO of HII. (Photo: HII)

HII [HII] on Thursday reported strong third quarter financial results driven by strong shipbuilding sales, profit on the Virginia-class attack submarine program, and milestones achieved in unmanned maritime systems. Net income soared 50 percent to $217 million, $5.48 earnings per share (EPS), from $145 million ($3.68 EPS) a year ago, crushing consensus estimates by about $1.05 EPS. Sales increased 11 percent to $3.5 billion from $3.2 billion a year ago. All three of HII’s operating segments contributed to the higher…

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