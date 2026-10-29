Key Defense Committee Members Face Tight Midterm Races, Including HASC GOP’ers In Virginia

As the mid-term elections near with polls showing an increasing likelihood of a switch in majority control in the House and potentially the Senate, three Virginia Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee are locked in some of the nation’s tightest races, to include a potential frontrunner for the panel’s top GOP role. Along with Rep. Rob Wittman’s (R-Va.) tough reelection bid, as he looks to remain in position to potentially lead HASC in the next Congress, the House’s top…