Army Scales Up Enterprise Agreement For Striveworks’ AI Tech To $700 Million

Striveworks announced Thursday the Army has approved a tenfold increase to its existing enterprise agreement for the company’s artificial intelligence software, with the now five-year, $700 million deal including a recent award to scale the company’s Chariot capability for the Next-Generation Command and Control (NGC2) initiative. Jim Rebesco, the company’s CEO, told Defense Daily, the Army reached the initial $70 million ceiling value for the enterprise agreement within six months, with the deal also covering work to expand support for…