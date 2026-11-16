The Pentagon has picked seven companies for a directed energy shoot-off evaluation in mid-December, where it will test the ability of vendors’ high-energy laser (HEL) weapons to counter drone threats. The systems picked for the Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF)-401 and the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering’s demonstration effort include Allen Control Systems’ Bullfrog HEL, Aurelius Systems’ Archimedes, AeroVironment’s [AVAV] Locust X1, Kord Technologies’ Firefly, Lockheed Martin [LMT] offering IPG Photonics’ Crossbow, Thor Dynamics’ Laser…