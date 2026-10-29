Army Picks Lockheed For Future Interceptor Development Effort Estimated At $1.08 Billion

The Army has officially picked Lockheed Martin [LMT] for the Future Interceptor development effort, estimating a project value of $1.08 billion that includes a $423 million cost-sharing commitment from the company. Lockheed Martin, which will receive $660.4 million in funding for the program, recently unveiled the new PAC-3 Edge interceptor as its solution for Future Interceptor, noting it plans to begin flight testing within the next 12 months. "PAC-3 Edge will strengthen the Arsenal of Freedom by giving American and…