Lockheed Details First Spike NLOS Shots From ISV-U For Army’s M-LRPSM Program

Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Tuesday confirmed its conducted successful demonstrations firing the Spike Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) missile from an Infantry Squad Vehicle-Utility (ISV-U), the latest test as it works toward a potential production decision for the Army’s Mobile-Long Range Precision Strike Missile (M-LRPSM) requirement. Following the recent three-day demo at Dugway Proving Ground in Utah, Lockheed Martin said further validation testing is planned over the next year to inform moving into the next phase of M-LRSPM, which would include delivery of…
Recommended
Power Systems Startup Stellios Exits Stealth With $5 Million Pre-Seed Round
Trending
Congress Updates
Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Job Feed
-
S. Scott Collis Fellowship in Data Science 2027
Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
-
Senior/Principal R&D Cybersecurity Researcher
Cyber Threat Center, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
-
Senior/Principal R&D Computer/Software Engineer, Onsite
Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
-
Postdoctoral Appointee
Remote Sensing Innovation, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM