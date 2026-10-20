Lockheed Details First Spike NLOS Shots From ISV-U For Army’s M-LRPSM Program

Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Tuesday confirmed its conducted successful demonstrations firing the Spike Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) missile from an Infantry Squad Vehicle-Utility (ISV-U), the latest test as it works toward a potential production decision for the Army’s Mobile-Long Range Precision Strike Missile (M-LRPSM) requirement. Following the recent three-day demo at Dugway Proving Ground in Utah, Lockheed Martin said further validation testing is planned over the next year to inform moving into the next phase of M-LRSPM, which would include delivery of…