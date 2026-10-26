Army Official Confirms Strategy Being Worked To Transition Joint Laser Weapon System

A lead Army official recently confirmed plans to transition the Pentagon’s Joint Laser Weapon System (JLWS) program to fielding, but noted the service is still working its strategy for the effort, to include assessing which platforms could utilize the capability. Brig. Gen. Guy Yelverton, capability program executive for defensive fires, has said the Army is building JLWS plans into its next budget request, as it looks to meet the Pentagon’s Critical Technologies Office’s aim to field initial capability within 24…