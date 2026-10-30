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If Sent, 500 PAC-3 MSEs Approved by State Department Would Last Ukraine A Little More Than Three Months

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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If Sent, 500 PAC-3 MSEs Approved by State Department Would Last Ukraine A Little More Than Three Months
Pictured is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing Ukrainians on Friday.

If Ukraine receives 500 Lockheed Martin [LMT] PATRIOT Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles just approved by the U.S. State Department on Friday in a Foreign Military Sale, the supply would last Ukraine a little more than three months, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This year, Ukraine has received about a dozen Patriots per month, while it needs 150 monthly, he said. Zelenskyy has warned of an upcoming Russian winter offensive that would feature a significant number…

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