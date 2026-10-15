Raytheon Receives Space Force Radar Contract For Missile Defense

RTX’s [RTX] Raytheon business on Thursday said it has been selected by the Space Force for the Ground-Based Radar Digitization (GBRD) program that involves modernizing eight radars for missile defense. RTX did not disclose the value of an award. The Space Force earlier this year released its fiscal year 2027 budget that includes $783 million in the future years defense plan for the GBRD effort. The service in May released a request for protype proposal for GBRD (Defense Daily, May…