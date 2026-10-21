Sign In
Search
Space

Space Force Outlines Vision, Requirements To Increase Assured Access To Space

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Space Force Outlines Vision, Requirements To Increase Assured Access To Space
Pictured is a United Launch Alliance photo of its Vulcan Centaur lifting off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla. on Feb. 12 at the start of the USSF-87 mission.

The Space Force this week released the first in a series of documents outlining its vision and requirements for boosting launches and assuring safe access to space from its spaceports in California and Florida. The first volume lists three priorities and related requirements for the Eastern and Western Spaceports and Test Ranges, including enabling each to support three major operations at the same time by fiscal year 2031, create a common operating picture between the ranges that includes common interfaces…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Nuclear Modernization

Former HII CEO Returns to Company Board

Air Force

Hegseth Praises SNC During Speech At Company’s Dayton Site

Business/Financial

L3Harris Cuts Ribbon On New Rocket Motor Facility To Support GMLRS

Army

Lockheed Details First Spike NLOS Shots From ISV-U For Army’s M-LRPSM Program

Trending

Sikorsky’s Unmanned U-Hawk Enters Flight Test Program, Sees ‘More Interest’ From Marines
U.S. Space Force Forecasts Buy of 32 to 56 Meadowlands Jammers
Raytheon Receives Space Force Radar Contract For Missile Defense
U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence Wants Recon Drones With Multiple Sensors
BAE Systems Unveils Prototype High Power Microwave System For Killing Drone Swarms

Congress Updates

Budget

Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]

Congress

Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine

A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]

Congress

Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House

Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]

Congress

CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year

A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume