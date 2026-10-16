Sikorsky’s Unmanned U-Hawk Enters Flight Test Program, Sees ‘More Interest’ From Marines

Sikorsky’s [LMT] U-Hawk platform, an unmanned version of its Black Hawk helicopter optimized for autonomous cargo-carrying operations, has officially moved into a flight test program, the company’s lead official said. Rich Benton, Sikorsky’s vice president and general manager, told reporters the U-Hawk has received “more interest from the Marines,” with the company also assessing opportunities to offer the upgrade as a retrofit kit for current Black Hawks. “I would say the Marines are pretty interested in this and leaning forward,…