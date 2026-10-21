Army Long-Range Fires Unit Based in Europe Fires Tomahawk From Typhon For First Time

An Army long-range fires unit based in Europe recently conducted its first live fire of a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile using the Lockheed Martin [LMT]-built Typhon launcher, the service has confirmed. The test in late September at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California was the third time Typhon has been fired within the continental U.S. to date, the Army noted, with the event coming as the service explores potentially folding Tomahawk firing capability into its future Common Autonomous…