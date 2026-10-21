Private Equity Firm Wildcat Agrees To Acquire Fraser Shipyards

Wildcat Defense, a new business of the private equity firm Wildcat Equity Partners, on Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire Wisconsin-based Fraser Industries and invest $350 million in the company’s shipbuilding workforce and manufacturing. Fraser Industries includes Fraser Shipyards, Lake Assault Boats, Northern Engineering and Fraser Terminal. Wildcat said the investment will support modernization and expansion of the U.S. shipbuilding and industrial base. The transaction is expected to close within several months. Fraser’s customers include the Navy and the…