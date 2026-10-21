Private Equity Firm Wildcat Agrees To Acquire Fraser Shipyards

Wildcat Defense, a new business of the private equity firm Wildcat Equity Partners, on Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire Wisconsin-based Fraser Industries and invest $350 million in the company’s shipbuilding workforce and manufacturing. Fraser Industries includes Fraser Shipyards, Lake Assault Boats, Northern Engineering and Fraser Terminal. Wildcat said the investment will support modernization and expansion of the U.S. shipbuilding and industrial base. The transaction is expected to close within several months. Fraser’s customers include the Navy and the…
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Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
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