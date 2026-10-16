U.S. Space Force Forecasts Buy of 32 to 56 Meadowlands Jammers

The U.S. Space Force is estimating a buy of between 32 and 56 ground-based Counter Communications System (CCS) 10.3 Meadowlands jammers by L3Harris Technologies [LHX]. The architecture of Meadowlands "will be designed to host core capabilities and/or other more sophisticated 'plug and play' type modules to address the ever-increasing number of technologies and assets available to our adversaries," Space Force Space Systems Command (SSC) said on Thursday in announcing SSC market research on a possible Meadowlands sustainment solicitation. "The future…
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Congress Updates
Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
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Concurrent Technologies Corporation - Johnstown,