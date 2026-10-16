U.S. Space Force Forecasts Buy of 32 to 56 Meadowlands Jammers

The U.S. Space Force is estimating a buy of between 32 and 56 ground-based Counter Communications System (CCS) 10.3 Meadowlands jammers by L3Harris Technologies [LHX]. The architecture of Meadowlands "will be designed to host core capabilities and/or other more sophisticated 'plug and play' type modules to address the ever-increasing number of technologies and assets available to our adversaries," Space Force Space Systems Command (SSC) said on Thursday in announcing SSC market research on a possible Meadowlands sustainment solicitation. "The future…