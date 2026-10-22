USAF Faces $14 Billion Spares Hole Without Industrial Base To Fill Shortfall

A $14 billion spares shortfall for such aircraft as the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35A fighter and the 1950s-era KC-135 tanker and B-52 bomber by Boeing [BA] is a major challenge for the U.S. Air Force. "Honestly, we've got a lot of work to do with spares," Air Force Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, the head of Air Force Materiel Command, told a Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies virtual forum on Wednesday. "We've got a $14 billion hole in spares. Why? On…