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Army Plans Potential ISV Follow-On Award In July 2028 For Nearly 21,000 More Vehicles

Matthew Beinart By
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Army Plans Potential ISV Follow-On Award In July 2028 For Nearly 21,000 More Vehicles
Paratroopers from 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, ride in an Infantry Squad Vehicle during Falcon Avalanche at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Feb. 6, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devyn Adams)

The Army has detailed plans to potentially award a follow-on Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) production in July 2028 that could cover building nearly 21,000 more vehicles over a 10-year period. The service outlined the next steps for ISV in a market survey published on Monday, which echoes recent comments from Steve duMont, president of current manufacturer GM Defense [GM], that he anticipated the Army could look to double the program’s current acquisition objective. “To ensure the most streamlined, competitive, and…

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