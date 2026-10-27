Army Plans Potential ISV Follow-On Award In July 2028 For Nearly 21,000 More Vehicles

The Army has detailed plans to potentially award a follow-on Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) production in July 2028 that could cover building nearly 21,000 more vehicles over a 10-year period. The service outlined the next steps for ISV in a market survey published on Monday, which echoes recent comments from Steve duMont, president of current manufacturer GM Defense [GM], that he anticipated the Army could look to double the program’s current acquisition objective. “To ensure the most streamlined, competitive, and…