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Boeing’s Losses Narrow In Third Quarter; Defense Business Posts Strong Results

Cal Biesecker By
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Boeing’s Losses Narrow In Third Quarter; Defense Business Posts Strong Results
Boeing rendering of F/A-XX in flight. (Credit: Boeing)

Boeing [BA] on Tuesday reported lower net losses in its third quarter due to a big improvement in its commercial aircraft business and strong results at its defense and services segments. The net loss in the quarter was $116 million, 26 cents loss per share (LPS), versus a loss of $5.3 billion ($7.14 LPS) a year ago when Boeing recorded charges for its 777X commercial aircraft program and the Air Force’s KC-46 aerial refueling tanker (Defense Daily, Oct. 29, 2025).…

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