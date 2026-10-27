Boeing’s Losses Narrow In Third Quarter; Defense Business Posts Strong Results

Boeing [BA] on Tuesday reported lower net losses in its third quarter due to a big improvement in its commercial aircraft business and strong results at its defense and services segments. The net loss in the quarter was $116 million, 26 cents loss per share (LPS), versus a loss of $5.3 billion ($7.14 LPS) a year ago when Boeing recorded charges for its 777X commercial aircraft program and the Air Force’s KC-46 aerial refueling tanker (Defense Daily, Oct. 29, 2025).…
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Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
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