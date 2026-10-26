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Navy/USMC

CNO Downplays Near Term Unmanned Hybrid Fleet, Says Concept Of Deployment Too Fragile

Rich Abott By
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CNO Downplays Near Term Unmanned Hybrid Fleet, Says Concept Of Deployment Too Fragile
HavocAI’s 14-foot autonomous Rampage Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) has a range of 150 nautical miles and a top speed of 15 knots. (Image: HavocAI)

The Navy’s top officer Monday warned he does not see unmanned forces making the fleet a full hybrid force yet because concepts of deployment are still too fragile and he does not see the service limited to a tit-for-tat conflict. When discussing the utility of his idea of a hedge force that can package the Navy to solve operational problems for combatant commanders, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle said unmanned systems, containerization and modularity are key pillars in…

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