Northrop Grumman Posts Solid Third Quarter Results Led By Military Aircraft Worktics

Northrop Grumman [NOC] on Tuesday posted higher sales and net income in its third quarter driven by top-line gains across its businesses and bottom-line increases in three of them. Net income rose 2 percent to just over $1.1 billion, $7.89 earnings per share (EPS), from $1.1 billion ($7.67 EPS) a year ago, handily beating consensus estimates of $7.20 EPS. Sales increased 7 percent to $11.1 billion from $10.4 billion. The company didn’t report any charges that dampened results in the…