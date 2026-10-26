Coast Guard Assessing AI Tool To Aid Search And Rescue Operations

The Coast Guard plans to enter a cooperative agreement with LOOKOUT to assess the company’s artificial intelligence-based marine vision tool to provide automated target detection to bolster search and rescue (SAR) operations, the service said on Monday. The Oct. 26 Federal Register notice refers to AI as super intelligence, which is President Trump’s moniker for algorithms to simulate human intelligence and learning. LOOKOUT’s and potentially other AI tools will allow the Coast Guard to “perform benchmarking, evaluate system interoperability, and…