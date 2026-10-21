Hegseth Praises SNC During Speech At Company’s Dayton Site

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth praised Sierra Nevada Corp. (SNC) in a speech at the company's Dayton site on Tuesday. "What we see here at SNC is the blueprint for a restored American Golden Age of manufacturing and warfighting," he said. SNC in Dayton focuses on work on the U.S. Air Force's Boeing [BA] E-4B Nightwatch, which entered service in 1974, and the build of the follow-on, the E-4C Survivable Airborne Operations Center (SAOC). The Air Force has considered a SAOC…