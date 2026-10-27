$694 Million Production Contract May Straighten ARRW

While Air Force leaders during the Biden administration viewed hypersonic weapons with some skepticism due to their projected high unit costs and uncertain benefits, current Air Force leaders are full steam ahead, as hypersonic weapons enjoy a redux during Trump's second term. One of the weapons is the Lockheed Martin [LMT] AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW), dubbed the "super duper weapon" by Trump in 2020 during his first term. The Air Force said on Monday that it had awarded…