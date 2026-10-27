CNO Argues For Better Industry Contracting Relations, Promotes Finland Model

The Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) this week said the Navy needs to be a better partner with industry and provide better contracting horizons, but without lowering accountability. Speaking at the Navy Memorial’s SITREP speaker series on Monday, Adm. Daryl Caudle said the Navy understands it has to be a better partner with industry on contracting by continuing to move into longer term multi-year contracts. “They actually let you see, as a defense industrial base partner, a horizon in which…
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‘Theoretical Potential’ to Achieve 1,509 Combat-Coded Fighters by 2035, USAF Says
In the latest U.S. Air Force fighter force structure report submitted to Congress, the service speaks of a “theoretical potential” to achieve a goal of 1,509 combat-coded fighters in the […]
Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
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