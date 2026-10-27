CNO Argues For Better Industry Contracting Relations, Promotes Finland Model

The Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) this week said the Navy needs to be a better partner with industry and provide better contracting horizons, but without lowering accountability. Speaking at the Navy Memorial’s SITREP speaker series on Monday, Adm. Daryl Caudle said the Navy understands it has to be a better partner with industry on contracting by continuing to move into longer term multi-year contracts. “They actually let you see, as a defense industrial base partner, a horizon in which…