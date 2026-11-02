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Leidos Touts Supplier Alignment As It Readies To Produce New Cruise Missiles

Cal Biesecker By
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Leidos Touts Supplier Alignment As It Readies To Produce New Cruise Missiles
Rendering of Leidos' new Low-Cost Containerized Munitions (LCCM) Photo: Leidos.

Leidos [LDOS] in October hosted a supplier summit to align its partners on plans to begin scaling production of two new cruise missiles in development for Defense Department customers, the company said on Monday. Production of the Low-Cost Containerized Missile (LCCM) and AGM-190 Havoc Spear missile will primarily be in Huntsville, Ala., and McEwen, Tenn., Leidos said. Suppliers working across 14 states will support Leidos. “The nationwide Leidos cruise missile supply chain team is putting in place the robust plans…

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