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Lockheed Conducts Successful Test Redirecting GMLRS In-Flight With Datalink Package

Matthew Beinart By
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Lockheed Conducts Successful Test Redirecting GMLRS In-Flight With Datalink Package
Lockheed Martin conducted a successful live-fire test at White Sands Missile Range, proving GMLRS can be upgraded for mobile-target strikes by leveraging interconnected systems. Photo: Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin [LMT] said on Wednesday it recently conducted a test demonstrating the ability to redirect a Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) while in flight, which then successfully took out a moving target. The test at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, conducted in partnership with the Army, utilized a datalink package that Lockheed Martin said could be applicable to a range of munitions, including the Extended Range GMLRS and the Precision Strike.  “This capability demonstration marks a…

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