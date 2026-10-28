Lockheed Conducts Successful Test Redirecting GMLRS In-Flight With Datalink Package

Lockheed Martin [LMT] said on Wednesday it recently conducted a test demonstrating the ability to redirect a Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) while in flight, which then successfully took out a moving target. The test at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, conducted in partnership with the Army, utilized a datalink package that Lockheed Martin said could be applicable to a range of munitions, including the Extended Range GMLRS and the Precision Strike. “This capability demonstration marks a…
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