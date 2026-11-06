ONDAS To Acquire German Aircraft Manufacturer; Plans Production Expansion

Ondas Inc. [ONDS] last week said it has agreed to acquire German aircraft manufacturer Stemme Gmbh, whose S12 composite aircraft is the basis for the company’s unmanned ULTRA long-endurance, multi-sensor intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft system. Terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, were not disclosed. The all-cash acquisition will support Ondas’ plans to increase production of ULTRA from the current two systems a month to 10, which is targeted by 2028.…