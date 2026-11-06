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USAF Spare Parts Assurance A Three-to-Five-Year Effort

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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USAF Spare Parts Assurance A Three-to-Five-Year Effort
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of what the service said was a hot-pit refueling operation for a B-2 Spirit bomber during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia on June 11.

The U.S. Air Force said that spare parts assurance to fill in a $14 billion gap is a three-to-five-year effort. The fiscal 2027 $4.3 billion in critical spare parts requested by the service in fiscal 2027 "constitutes only the essential first step," Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) said on Thursday. "Full recovery of the $14 billion gap in the supply chain and restoration of shelf health require sustained investment over an estimated 3–5 years." AFMC was responding to follow-up questions…

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