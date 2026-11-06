USAF Spare Parts Assurance A Three-to-Five-Year Effort

The U.S. Air Force said that spare parts assurance to fill in a $14 billion gap is a three-to-five-year effort. The fiscal 2027 $4.3 billion in critical spare parts requested by the service in fiscal 2027 "constitutes only the essential first step," Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) said on Thursday. "Full recovery of the $14 billion gap in the supply chain and restoration of shelf health require sustained investment over an estimated 3–5 years." AFMC was responding to follow-up questions…