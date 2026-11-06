USAF Spare Parts Assurance A Three-to-Five-Year Effort

The U.S. Air Force said that spare parts assurance to fill in a $14 billion gap is a three-to-five-year effort. The fiscal 2027 $4.3 billion in critical spare parts requested by the service in fiscal 2027 "constitutes only the essential first step," Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) said on Thursday. "Full recovery of the $14 billion gap in the supply chain and restoration of shelf health require sustained investment over an estimated 3–5 years." AFMC was responding to follow-up questions…
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Congress Updates
Senior GOP HASC Members Wittman, Turner Ousted Amid Dems’ Blue Wave
Two senior Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee, including a potential frontrunner for the panel’s top GOP role, have officially lost their reelection bids. Reps. Rob Wittman (R-Va.) and […]
Dems’ Big Night Set To Reshape Top Defense Committee Spots, As Key GOP’ers Knocked Off
Democrats’ sweeping victories in Tuesday’s midterms, taking back control of the House and Senate, are set to reshape key spots atop defense committees, to include House Armed Services panels and […]
Key Defense Committee Members Face Tight Midterm Races, Including HASC GOP’ers In Virginia
As the mid-term elections near with polls showing an increasing likelihood of a switch in majority control in the House and potentially the Senate, three Virginia Republicans on the House […]
‘Theoretical Potential’ to Achieve 1,509 Combat-Coded Fighters by 2035, USAF Says
In the latest U.S. Air Force fighter force structure report submitted to Congress, the service speaks of a “theoretical potential” to achieve a goal of 1,509 combat-coded fighters in the […]
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