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LeoLabs Up For $150 Million Loan From DoD To Expand Space Domain Awareness Network

Cal Biesecker By
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LeoLabs Up For $150 Million Loan From DoD To Expand Space Domain Awareness Network
LeoLabs' Scout space domain awareness radar is housed in container. Photo: LeoLabs

The Defense Department’s Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) has made a $150 million conditional loan commitment to LeoLabs to expand the company’s global network of radars that look upward to detect, track and identify spacecraft and objects in low Earth orbit and very low Earth orbit. The loan commitment requires a $150 million match by LeoLabs and the completion of due diligence, financial, legal and other requirements by the California-based company before it is finalized. The loan terms sheet has…

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