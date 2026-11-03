DIU Looks to Award Deorbit Demonstration Contract Next Month

The Pentagon is to make a downselect decision next month for a company's orbital demonstration under the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU)/Space Development Agency (SDA) Deorbit-as-a-Service (DaaS) program after a preliminary design review on Nov. 16. In August, DIU and SDA said they had awarded D-Orbit, Firefly Aerospace [FLY] and Katalyst Space $8.4 million in contracts for DaaS (Defense Daily, Aug. 14). The goal is to have a prototype de-orbiting system in space by mid-2028. DIU believes DaaS will be a…