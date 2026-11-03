DIU Looks to Award Deorbit Demonstration Contract Next Month

The Pentagon is to make a downselect decision next month for a company's orbital demonstration under the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU)/Space Development Agency (SDA) Deorbit-as-a-Service (DaaS) program after a preliminary design review on Nov. 16. In August, DIU and SDA said they had awarded D-Orbit, Firefly Aerospace [FLY] and Katalyst Space $8.4 million in contracts for DaaS (Defense Daily, Aug. 14). The goal is to have a prototype de-orbiting system in space by mid-2028. DIU believes DaaS will be a…
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Congress Updates
Key Defense Committee Members Face Tight Midterm Races, Including HASC GOP’ers In Virginia
As the mid-term elections near with polls showing an increasing likelihood of a switch in majority control in the House and potentially the Senate, three Virginia Republicans on the House […]
‘Theoretical Potential’ to Achieve 1,509 Combat-Coded Fighters by 2035, USAF Says
In the latest U.S. Air Force fighter force structure report submitted to Congress, the service speaks of a “theoretical potential” to achieve a goal of 1,509 combat-coded fighters in the […]
Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
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