Lockheed Martin Invests $420 Million To Expand Missile Operations In Arkansas

Lockheed Martin [LMT] is investing $420 million in capital to expand missile production facilities in Camden, Ark., the state’s economic development authority said this week. The investment will expand production capacity for the Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC)-3, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) and Precision Strike Missile programs, the Arkansas Economic Development Commission said. The investment is expected to create 650 new full-time jobs in the next five years, it added. The company’s 2.2 million square-foot Camden Operations facility also…