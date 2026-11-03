Judge Finds For Saildrone In Lawsuit Over MUSV Rejection, Directs Navy To Reevaluate

A federal judge found in favor of autonomous maritime developer Saildrone suing over its exclusion from the first on-water testing phase of the Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel (MUSV) program, restricting the Navy from committing more than $1.5 billion of $2.1 billion for the program until the service reevaluates its bid. In a Monday press release, Saildrone said Judge Philip Hadji with the Court of Federal Claims ruled Saildrone was unlawfully excluded from the competition and agreed with the company’s bid…