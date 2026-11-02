NNSA Holds Low-Altitude Helicopter Flight Ahead of G20 Summit

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) is scheduled to conduct low-altitude helicopter flights Nov. 3 to Nov. 5 over South Florida, the agency said in an email last week. The agency’s Aerial Measuring System, radiation-sensing technology that flies on a Leonardo AW-139 helicopter at low levels would measure any potential background radiation ahead of the 2026 G20 Leaders’ Summit. The NNSA’s measuring system conducts preventative radiation missions in preparation for high-profile events, including the Super Bowl, political party conventions, and…