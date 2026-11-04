Shield AI Completes First X-BAT Prototype; Preps For First Flight

Shield AI this week said it has completed production of the prototype of its X-BAT vertical takeoff and landing autonomous fighter aircraft and is transporting it to the company’s flight test facility in Kansas where it is expected to fly for the first time this year. The design of the long-range, multi-role X-BAT was unveiled last October (Defense Daily, Oct. 22). The unmanned aircraft is twice the size of the autonomous aircraft the Air Force is currently testing for Increment…