ULA To Bring Payload Fairing Manufacturing for Vulcan In-House

Elon Musk's SpaceX [SPCX] has made payload fairings for its rockets, including Falcon 9, at SpaceX's Hawthorne, Calif. plant, and now competitor United Launch Alliance (ULA) is bringing its fairings build in house as well--an effort that may achieve savings from vertical integration of manufacturing. ULA, which is the prime for the Vulcan Centaur, said on Wednesday that it has forged an agreement with Beyond Gravity USA, Inc., to move production, sustaining engineering and development work for Vulcan's payload fairings…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
Key Defense Committee Members Face Tight Midterm Races, Including HASC GOP’ers In Virginia
As the mid-term elections near with polls showing an increasing likelihood of a switch in majority control in the House and potentially the Senate, three Virginia Republicans on the House […]
‘Theoretical Potential’ to Achieve 1,509 Combat-Coded Fighters by 2035, USAF Says
In the latest U.S. Air Force fighter force structure report submitted to Congress, the service speaks of a “theoretical potential” to achieve a goal of 1,509 combat-coded fighters in the […]
Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
Job Feed
-
Senior/Principal Computer Scientist
Space, Satellites, and Remote Sensing Systems, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
-
Director, Nuclear Deterrence Systems Center 8200
Sandia National Laboratories - Livermore, CA
-
Manager, R&D Advanced and Exploratory Hypersonic Glide Body (5413), Onsite
Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
-
Cleared Space Systems Mechanical Engineer, Onsite
Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM