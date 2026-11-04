Town Halls for USAF LGM-35A Sentinel to Restart This Month

Town halls to gather community input on the U.S. Air Force's future LGM-35A Sentinel ICBM by Northrop Grumman [NOC] are to restart this month, as the service prepares a supplemental environmental impact statement (SEIS) brought on by the program's 2024 Nunn-McCurdy critical cost breach and the resulting program restructure, which has included a move to all new silos for the Sentinel missile, which is larger than the current 1970s era Minuteman III ICBMs by Boeing [BA]. The Air Force deemed…