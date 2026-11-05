Shield AI Acquiring Radar Manufacturer Echodyne For $5.3 Billion In C-UAS Play

Making a big play to diversify its business into the fast-growing counter-drone and airspace security markets, Shield AI on Thursday said it has agreed to acquire radar developer and manufacturer Echodyne in a $5.3 billion deal. The transaction is expected to close in early 2027. Echodyne’s software-defined, metamaterials electronically scanned array radars are relatively low cost and are being used by “hundreds of customers” worldwide for counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS), border, critical infrastructure and venue security applications, according to the…