Redwire to Fly Second VLEO Test for DARPA Otter Program 

DARPA awarded Redwire a $20 million contract to fly a second Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) test as part of its Otter program, Redwire said Thursday. The new award funds a rapid flight experiment, which will fly ahead of the full Otter VLEO mission, Spence Wise, senior vice president of Space Missions for Redwire, told sister publication Via Satellite. It will be a short-duration flight, lasting less than 24 hours, targeted for late 2027. “This award funds the build and…