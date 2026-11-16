Sunday's loss of 40 Amazon [AMZN] low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites aboard United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket marks the first whole scale launch failure in the nearly 20-year history of ULA and sets back the U.S. Space Force's effort to rely on more providers than SpaceX [SPCX], which ranked significantly behind ULA in the number of annual U.S. government launches until 2016 but overtook ULA in 2021. ULA is a joint venture between Lockheed Martin [LMT] and Boeing…
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Congress Updates
Trump Urges Senate To Move ‘Immediately’ On $350 Billion Defense Reconciliation Bill In Lame Duck
President Trump on Thursday urged Senate leadership to move “IMMEDIATELY” on a reconciliation bill that would include $350 billion for defense. The call arrives as Republicans navigate a lame duck […]
House Republicans Block Measure To Impeach Hegseth
House Republicans on Tuesday evening voted to block an attempt to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. In a 211-204 vote, the House moved to refer Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-Ky.) articles […]
Top House Defense Appropriator Calvert Officially Wins Reelection Bid
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), House Republicans’ top defense appropriator, has officially won his reelection bid. Calvert was running for a redistricted seat against fellow House Republican Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif.), […]
No Path To Defense Reconciliation, Including GOP’s $350 Billion, Coons Says
Top Senate Democrats threw cold water on any GOP plans for a $350 billion fiscal 2027 reconciliation bill, or any defense reconciliation bill, before a new Congress is sworn in […]
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