Sunday's loss of 40 Amazon [AMZN] low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites aboard United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket marks the first whole scale launch failure in the nearly 20-year history of ULA and sets back the U.S. Space Force's effort to rely on more providers than SpaceX [SPCX], which ranked significantly behind ULA in the number of annual U.S. government launches until 2016 but overtook ULA in 2021. ULA is a joint venture between Lockheed Martin [LMT] and Boeing…