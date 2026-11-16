The Army is initiating its new “Manufacturing Rodeo” effort with a focus on stress testing industry’s ability to rapidly build small, low-cost one-away attack drones and loitering munitions, aiming to find vendors capable of building a set of 400 units by March 2027. The small drone portion is set to establish an “operational baseline” for the Rodeo effort, according to a new notice, reiterating plans to involve the service’s organic industrial base (OIB) to help bolster commercial industry’s ability to…