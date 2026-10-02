Hegseth Moves To Speed C-UAS Use In The Homeland, Expands JIATF’s Roles

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth last week directed his department to lower barriers to fielding counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) speeding approval processes. As part of the goal to accelerate the fielding of C-UAS capabilities, Hegseth is making more explicit the Pentagon’s counter-drone task force authorities in reducing duplication and cutting through red tape. A Sept. 28 memorandum issued by Hegseth charges the Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF)-401 with coordinating safety reviews, gives it a role in legal reviews, and in general…